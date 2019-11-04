Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

According to a recent Technavio report, the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 44.31 million during 2019-2023. Growth in the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the product segment comprising of pain relievers and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs, and antimicrobial and immunomodulatory drugs. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing product segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

Researchers are increasingly focusing on the R&D of novel drugs for treating chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) due to the lack of approved and effective drugs. Also, NIH has increased its funding for research to cater to the unmet need in CSF pharmacological therapy. Research activities and diagnostic tests are performed on patient's blood samples to find a candidate drug that can restore the function of immune cells and plasma. The increase in R&D of drugs for the treatment of CFS will boost market growth. As per Technavio, the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Patients suffering from CFS, preload failure, fibromyalgia, and dyspnea in Brigham and Women's Hospital are being administered with pyridostigmine. The hospital is conducting a phase III clinical trial to examine the exercise response to pharmacologic cholinergic stimulation in patients.

Similarly, the Haukeland University Hospital is investigating the effects of B-cell depletion by conducting phase II/III clinical studies. This is done with the help of monoclonal anti-CD20 antibody rituximab in CFS patients.

Developments in the field of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Therapeutics

Several vendors in the market are partnering with companies to enhance the clinical trial experience by simplifying the participation process in clinical research activities for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is one of the several vendors operating in the chronic fatigue syndrome therapeutics space. The company offers Ampligen (rintatolimod), which is an experimental anti-viral, immune system-modulating drug to treat CFS.

