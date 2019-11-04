Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, is cancelling its third quarter earnings conference call previously scheduled for Thursday, 7 November 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. CET). Interxion will issue its financial results prior to market open on that day as originally scheduled. The cancellation of this earnings conference call is due to Interxion's previously announced definitive agreement to combine with Digital Realty.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through more than 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

