

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $53.79 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $50.76 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.3% to $222.09 million from $151.76 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



