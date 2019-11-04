Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Members

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announces the appointment of three new Board Members and the resignation of three current Board Directors.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex commented, "We are extremely pleased with today's announcement as it achieves two critical objectives which we believe are in the best interests of our shareholders. First, it transforms our Board so it now consists of a majority of Independent Directors. Second, it adds three new Board Directors who have distinct and valuable skill sets that we believe will help Optex maximize its long-term potential. We would also like to thank the resigning Directors for their years of valuable service to the Board."

Larry Hagenbuch joins the Board and has accepted the role of Audit Committee Chair. Larry is currently a Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group. Prior to that, Larry was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for J. Hilburn, Inc., a custom clothier for men from Dec 2009 to May 2019. He served on the board of directors of Remy International (REMY) from November 2008 until that company's sale to BorgWarner in November 2015, where he served on the audit and compensation committees. Larry also currently serves on the board of directors for both Arotech (ARTX) and HireQuest (HQI). Larry has served in senior management positions for SunTx Capital Partners, Alix Partners, GE / GE Capital, and American National Can Group, Inc. Larry began his professional career in the United States Navy.

Dale Lehmann joins the Board as an industry expert having over 30 years of management, strategy, product development, delivery and operational experience in the electro-optical industry. Dale was the Director of Business Development & Strategy for General Dynamics Global Imaging Technologies Group from 2014 through 2017. Prior to that, Dale was the Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Infrared Products Group for L-3 Communications/Cincinnati Electronics from 1995 through 2014. Dale currently sits on the Board of Directors for Adimec USA, a provider of application specific imaging solutions.

Rimmy Malhotra joins the Board and has accepted the role of Compensation Committee Chair. Rimmy currently manages The Nicoya Fund, an investment partnership whose partners include, high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs and family offices and has acted in that capacity since 2013. He currently serves as Vice-Chairman of HireQuest, a NASDAQ listed staffing operator. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School in Finance, MA in International Affairs from The University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University.

Concurrent with these additions, Bill Bates and Karen Hawkins have stepped down from the Board to enable a majority independent Board going forward and after several years of service, David Kittay has stepped down to pursue other interests.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

