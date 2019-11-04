

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $3.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.22 vs. $3.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.06



