

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $387 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $488 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $5.28 billion from $5.05 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $488 Mln. vs. $598 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $5.28 Bln vs. $5.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 to $1.47 Full year EPS guidance: $5.87 to $5.90



