Web Presence: Brandy Zwicker Recommends Health Screening for Every Stage of Life

10-year Registered Nurse, Brandy Zwicker, helps guide her patients through routine screening

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Detecting health risks primarily depends on a person's medical and family history, but as Brandy Zwicker has seen, even the healthiest person can be sidelined by a surprising illness. Screening tests can help find illnesses earlier and treat them sooner, and Brandy Zwicker has recommendations of which screenings a person can get started with, regardless of age.

"Routine health screenings are essential for people at every stage in their life," said Brandy Zwicker. "I recommend that my patients see their physician yearly for an annual wellness visit, but there are a number of other check-ups that should occur as one ages. These include looking into cholesterol levels, bone density, and more."

"It's about being proactive and in charge of your own health!" continued Brandy. "Early detection can help prevent heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and even cancer."

Brandy recommends different screenings by age groups. For those in their twenties, Brandy says to have a cholesterol check completed, and then every year once you hit 35. Men and women within the same age group should get full body skin checks once a year as well.

Women between 40 and 64 should start having annual mammograms, especially if breast cancer runs in the family. Men's prostate screening should start at the age of 50, as well as colonoscopies.

"Health screenings become increasingly important as you age," said Brandy." "Once you hit 65, both men and women should have bone density exams every two to five years to keep in front of osteoporosis."

About Brandy Zwicker

Brandy Zwicker is a Bachelor of Science (BSN) Registered Nurse with ten years of nursing experience. Brandy has five children and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and other outdoor fitness opportunities. She enjoys running, spin cycle, yoga, weight training, basketball, and indoor rock climbing.

