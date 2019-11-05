Happy Town Holdings, Inc.: HPTN Health and Wellness add West Coast Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Happy Town Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPTN) announces submission of financial statements to OTC Markets.

Today we are excited to announce that we have submitted our financial statements to OTC Markets in the efforts of becoming a current alternative reporting company. As our CEO discussed in the prior letter to shareholders, we would begin the efforts of becoming a fully reporting company. With this important step now achieved, we will continue with the audits and proceed on our path of becoming an SEC reporting company.

"I feel it is important to our shareholders that we have transparency in the financial condition of our company, and we will continue down this path in order to deliver that to our shareholders." Greg Sell, CEO said.

With the submission of these statements our status with OTC Markets should reflect a Pink Current Information company very soon.

We look forward to continuing to be transparent with our shareholders and communicating our progress as we progress in our current and future endeavors.

About Happy Town Holdings, Inc.

Happy Town Holdings, Inc. is a multi-strategy health and wellness company with a focus on developing or acquiring natural based solutions to promote better health. Currently, the Company is searching/researching for new investment opportunities, with a principal business objective of starting up a new business, acquiring all or part of existing business and/or a combination with an existing business in the health and wellness sector as well as valuable assets that will strengthen the company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "entend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, risks related to receipt of working capital, identification and acquisition of economically desirable properties, industry risks, risks related to litigation, property title, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of natural resources and reserves and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made in this release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact

Greg Sell

CEO Happy Town Holdings Inc

26F US Bank Tower,

633 West 5th St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Phone: 213-223-2069

SOURCE: Happy Town Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565303/HPTN-Health-and-Wellness-add-West-Coast-Real-Estate