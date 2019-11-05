Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWYY ISIN: CA47200C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 0U31 
Tradegate
04.11.19
18:25 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,003
-10,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAXON MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,023
0,029
04.11.
0,023
0,029
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAXON MINING
JAXON MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAXON MINING INC0,023-10,85 %