

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $473 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $435 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $513 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $513 Mln. vs. $489 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.54 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX