Breezecoin: BreezeCoin To Organize An Event Slated To Hold On The 23rd Of November

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / BreezeCoin is a cryptocurrency project that aims to combine blockchain technology with real estate investment. Its native coin, the BRZE, is an Ethereum based token that is tied to physical real estate assets and will also be used as a medium of exchange in projects done by Breeze de Mar, the parent company that has over 60 years of experience in the field of real estate and construction. The holders of the BRZE token are also entitled to monthly interest payments in BreezeCoin.

Breeze de Mar is looking to build a next-generation investment and business model that will meet the criteria of the cyber-physical world in which automation and data exchange are highly valuable. As a brand that is owned by GAOK LLC, which is a company in the USA and also a member of the Akpinar Group, they are focused on developing individual solutions and integrated concepts for their customers and to give them maximum returns on investment.

With an aim to expand, manage, and improve the existing long-term real estate portfolio, Breeze de Mar will employ the blockchain technology to develop integrated approaches between the real estate business and the blockchain and to push the real estate industry into the future while maintaining focus on the US, German, and Turkish markets.

The Breeze de Mar Mallorca Event

The Breeze de Mar is holding an event in Mallorca titled Real Estate Meets Cryptocurrency and the event is slated to hold on the 23rd of November. The event promises to teach more about the company, its project, and its link to the crypto world. Attendees will get to learn about the history of Breeze de Mar in the real estate sector.

Also at the event, the unique concept which has successfully guaranteed the worldwide sale of real estate within a very short time will be presented and insight into 2 current projects will be given. An explanation of the various investment opportunities available on the platform will be given and also an outlook on further real estate projects and the planned innovation for the BreezeCoin token for the next years will be available.

Various team members from the project will be speaking at the event and they are the Founder, the CEO, the Sales Manager, and the IT Manager amongst others. Ensuring to properly educate the attendees and answer various questions they might have about the project.

Details Of The Event

As stated earlier, the event will hold on Saturday the 23rd of November at the Hotel Barcelo Illetas Albatros in Spain. It is slated to start from 12:00 - 19:00 CET and room order discount for the Hotel will be available until the 16th of November 2019. Registration for the event can be done here to book a spot for yourself.

