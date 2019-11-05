troytrade: TROY recently establishes partnerships with Celer Network, Harmony and Cocos-BCX for improvement of Troy Network before TROY Brokerage system goes alive

BEIJING / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Amid so much anticipation for TROY Brokerage system in the cryptocurrency market worldwide, TROY seems to be in no hurry and takes steady steps to improve the scalability and application diversity of Troy Network which TROY is derived from.

TROY, the global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management recently announced strategic partnerships with Celer Network, a leading layer 2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions and Harmony, a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state Sharding and peer-to-peer networking. Celer Network and Harmony also joined as the first two members of the "Global Ecological Community Program" launched by TROY, which is designed to break the trading barriers of crypto assets and build a frictionless, integrated crypto asset trading ecosystem.

TROY will work closely with Celer Network and Harmony in devoting R&D resources towards research and development of scaling solutions. TROY could adopt their novel and advanced scaling technologies. Simultaneously, TROY could provide Celer Network and Harmony with the most promising application scenarios, like trading marketplace and settlement network.

Soon after partnerships with Celer Network and Harmony, Cocos-BCX joined in as the third member of TROY's "Global Ecological Community Program". In the future, Cocos-BCX could adopt Troy Network's decentralized settlement network and provide TROY with the most promising application scenarios.

In Troy Network, the whole system architecture consists of four layers, including the public chain protocol layer, the off-chain trading layer, the settlement network layer and the application layer. In order to improve users' trading experience and further enhance the privacy protection, Troy Network will improve the scalability and usability by actively applying the mature off-chain and on-chain scaling technologies from Celer Network and Harmony to the trading process. In the application layer, Troy Network will leverage partners like Cocos-BCX to add next-generation blockchain assets into the trading market to enrich the future digital ecology.



Contact:

Name: Charlie Chen

Email: charlie@troytrade.com

SOURCE: troytrade

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565319/TROY-recently-establishes-partnerships-with-Celer-Network-Harmony-and-Cocos-BCX-for-improvement-of-Troy-Network-before-TROY-Brokerage-system-goes-alive