Animal Health Investment Europe, 25 26 February 2020 is in its 5th year and is the flagship event in the global Animal Health series. It hosts up 550+ senior decision makers from big pharma, venture capital and angels to showcase the most exciting investment opportunities in animal health and nutritional health on a global scale.

Calling all animal health and nutrition innovators: entries are now open for the 2020 Innovation Showcase at the Animal Health Investment Europe show. The premier investment forum showcases the most exciting innovation in animal health and nutrition, connecting emerging companies with financial investors and strategic corporate partners.

Applications for the Innovation Showcase close Monday 18th November 2019 and can be made online (click here).

The Innovation Showcase is a globally recognised opportunity for emerging companies to present in front of the industry's most influential figures and investors. 20 start-ups, hand-picked by the Selection Committee, which includes Cindy Cole, Partner, Digitalis Ventures, Maarten Goossens, Co-founder Principal, Anterra Capital andSpencer Swayze, Managing Director, Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC, take to the main stage to introduce themselves and their innovations and achievements.

This year, the 20 presenting companies will be split into two distinguishable sections that will run across the show:

10 start-ups will present their innovations in the companion animal pet care space.

10 start-ups will present their innovations in the production animal animal agri-tech space.

Entry is free of charge and is strongly encouraged from all emerging companies looking for investment or partners: from pre-revenue to late-stage start-ups. Applications are welcomed from; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, novel therapeutics, digital platforms, devices diagnostic tools, nutritional health feed additives, pet health and medical, genetics, robotics automation, data analytics sensors, immunostimulants, microbiome peptides, insect protein, bacterial phages. Applications can be made here.

Finalists will be announced early December and will have a chance to share a synopsis of their achievements and goals to compete for the industry Award for Innovation

Last year's Innovation Showcase saw Rex Animal Health and Proteon Pharmaceuticals win the innovation awards for animal health and animal nutrition, respectively.

Animal Health Innovation EU will take place from 25-26 February 2020 at Etc. venues, 133 Houndsditch, London, UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005777/en/

Contacts:

Press contact for Animal Health Investment Europe:

Sarah Rowlands

Marketing Manager, Kisaco Research

sarah.rowlands@kisacoresearch.com

+44 (0)203 696 2929