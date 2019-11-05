EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 NOVEMBER 2019 SHARES THE SHARES OF PIHLAJALINNA PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy announced on 5 November 2019 a public cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Pihlajalinna Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260