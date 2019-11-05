

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, reported Tuesday that its nine-month Group funds from operations or FFO grew around 11 percent to 932.8 million euros from last year's 842.7 million euros.



Group FFO per share improved to 1.72 euros from prior year's 1.63 euros.



The result was boosted by the acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park last year, as well as by the development business, new construction activity and further efficiency gains.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to 1.33 billion euros from prior year's 1.14 billion euros.



Rental income amounted to 1.53 billion euros, higher than 1.39 billion euros a year ago.



As of September 30, Vonovia managed a portfolio comprising 395,615 own residential units in Germany, Austria and Sweden, compared to 400,735 units last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Vonovia confirms that results will be at the upper end of the forecast range. It is anticipated that Group FFO will climb to somewhere between 1.165 billion euros and 1.215 billion euros, up from last year's 1.132 billion euros.



Vonovia plans to propose a dividend in the amount of 1.57 euros per share to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in May 2020. This corresponds to an increase of around 0.13 euro and a dividend yield of 3.3 percent based on the closing price on October 31, 2019.



For 2020, Vonovia expects a further increasing Group FFO, including acquisitions, of between around 1.275 billion euros and 1.325 billion euros. This is an increase of around 7 percent on 2019.



