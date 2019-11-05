

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first six months ended 30 September 2019 declined 41.8 percent to 79.3 billion yen. Net income per share was 171.88 yen compared to 305.18 yen, prior year. First-half net sales declined 9.0 percent to 1.75 trillion yen.



The company reported lower net sales and income owing to the impact of decrease in Japan production due to restructuring of final inspection structure, as well as slowdown in the Indian automobile market. The interim cash dividends will be 37.00 yen per share.



For fiscal 2019, the company projects: net income to owners of the parent of 140 billion yen; net income per share of 303.47 yen; and net sales of 3.5 trillion yen.



