

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mann Packing Co., Inc. recalled a series of vegetable products over possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria. The action follows notifications by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.



The recall involves more than 100 products sold to select retailers in the United States and Canada. The impacted products have a 'Best If Enjoyed By' date of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. They were sold under a variety of brand names such as Del Monte, HEB, Mann's, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's.



However, the company has not received any report of illness associated with these products.



The company urged the consumers in possession of any of the recalled products to dispose them.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC estimates that 1,600 people develop listeria each year, requiring hospitalization, and of them about 260 die.



Consumer Reports recently found the presence of Listeria in six samples of fresh greens bought at major grocery store chains.



Listeria concerns have prompted many companies recall their products in recent months. North Bay Produce, Inc. in late October recalled 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of different varieties of fresh apples.



Poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry, Inc. in late September had recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat or RTE poultry products; and Fisher Packing Co. recalled about 744 pounds of RTE pork products. Lipari Foods also recalled bulk chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches citing listeria concerns.



