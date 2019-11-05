Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: EVNK01 ISIN: DE000EVNK013 Ticker-Symbol: EVK 
Xetra
05.11.19
09:57 Uhr
25,480 Euro
+1,210
+4,99 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,400
25,420
10:12
25,390
25,410
10:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVONIK
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG25,480+4,99 %