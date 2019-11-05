Company on pace to double number of EMEA agency partners; Earns numerous accolades as Workplace Of Choice in Europe and UK

WP Engine, the WordPress Digital Experience Platform (DXP), today announced the number of EMEA-based agencies in the company's Agency Partner Program (APP), the largest in WordPress, has nearly doubled, with growth of 87% year-over-year. European customers leveraging WP Engine's Digital Experience Platform include leading brands and agencies such as POLITICO, Network Rail, Thomson Reuters, the University of St Andrews, Soldo and new agencies Hallam and Coast Digital. WP Engine's European teams were also honored with several awards for being a Workplace of Choice.

"We are humbled and very grateful to our customers in Europe who have helped us achieve this stellar growth in EMEA," said Fabio Torlini, Managing Director for EMEA at WP Engine. "As our customer base increases in EMEA, we will continue to invest in our people, offices and infrastructure to give them our trademark, award-winning service and support."

THE WordPress Partner of Choice

Launched in 2017, WP Engine's Agency Partner Program (APP) enables agencies of all sizes to use WordPress to grow their business by driving creative, engaging experiences that deliver clear impact for their clients. Since its launch, the APP has grown exponentially, enrolling more than 5,000 agency partners thanks to the availability of extensive thought leadership and content resources, its digital experience platform, advanced developer tools and the opportunity for new business leads.

The EMEA APP has grown 87% year-to-date and is on pace to more than double its ranks with leading agencies by the end of 2019. For more information about the Agency Partner Program and to apply, click here.

Additionally, WP Engine is a supporting sponsor of The Lovie Awards which recognizes the unique and resonant nature of the European internet community, including Europe's top web and creative networks and content publishers, cultural and political organizations, and individual creators.

Performance is our Passion

Platform performance is WP Engine's highest priority. Over the past few quarters the company has made numerous enhancements to its proprietary WordPress optimization stack to yield real-world performance improvements for dedicated plan customers of more than 40%. WP Engine's mindset is that performance is a product that's never finished. These enhancements are part of the reason why Digiday awarded WP Engine Best Content Management Platform for 2019 and why Gartner awarded WP Engine a Customers' Choice distinction in the April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management (WCM).

Global Partnerships

In March 2019, the company achieved Amazon Web Services Digital Customer Experience Competency status, recognizing its proven technology and deep expertise by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle.

Leading growth platform HubSpot and WP Engine partnered on the new HubSpot Plugin for WordPress, which now includes all of WP Engine's StudioPress themes. Pairing the world's most popular content management system-WordPress-with equally powerful marketing tools from HubSpot can catalyze your website into a growth engine for your business.

In September 2019, WP Engine launched WP Engine Site Templates, bundling the company's digital experience platform with HubSpot's growth platform. This allows developers to quickly launch beautiful and functional WordPress sites in about seven minutes, so they can begin building rich digital experiences and immediately utilize the twin functionality provided by HubSpot's technology and StudioPress themes.

Workplace of Choice Growth and Recognition

Known internationally as a Workplace of Choice, WP Engine grew its reputation and its employee base again last year and is one of the largest WordPress operations in Europe. The company was also recognized with several 2019 UK Best Workplace awards-in Technology and Small-Medium Business, as a Centre of Excellence in Wellbeing, as well as earning recognition with an award from Ireland's Best Workplaces 2019 for Best Small Business.

WP Engine for Good

WP Engine recently launched its new corporate social responsibility program, Engine for Good. The program focuses on three pillars: Open Future (advancing WordPress), Open Doors (diversity and inclusion) and Open Hearts (community giving). WP Engine employees in London and Limerick have given generously of their time, talent and resources in 2019, totaling over $7,300 (roughly £5,700 or €6,600) in community donations and 198 volunteer hours, to improve the communities where they live and work by focusing on health, hunger and education initiatives.

About WP Engine

WP Engine is the WordPress Digital Experience Platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine's combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 120,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has offices in Brisbane, Australia; Limerick, Ireland; London, England; Omaha, Nebraska; San Antonio, Texas and San Francisco, Calif.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104006056/en/

Contacts:

WP Engine

Eric Jones

press@wpengine.com