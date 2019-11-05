CoreMedia to Accelerate Global Growth with Majority Investment from OpenGate Capital

Partnership Enables Leading Content Management Company to Meet Growing Demand for Agile Digital Marketing Solutions

HAMBURG, Germany and ARLINGTON, Virginia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, a global content management platform and developer of CoreMedia Content Cloud, is excited to announce that it has successfully partnered with OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, on a majority growth investment. CoreMedia Content Cloud blends real-time product information with multimedia marketing content and delivers consistent, personalized product messaging across a variety of digital channels. This new investment, which also includes contributions from Silicon Valley Bank - a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, builds on CoreMedia's self-financing efforts and positions the company for accelerated growth in North America and beyond. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

"The pace of digital marketing is increasing every day," said Sören Stamer, CEO and Co-Founder of CoreMedia. "Leading companies require agile, open solutions that help orchestrate their brand assets from any source to deliver synchronized digital experiences to any touchpoint - including online, mobile, in-store, out-of-home, programmatic advertising and video. I'm proud of our team and what we have accomplished. This partnership with OpenGate will accelerate our efforts to help companies build and manage truly iconic brands."

Product innovation is a key area of focus for CoreMedia, and OpenGate's investment will help the company leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks and help companies delight consumers with new personalized shopping experiences. The partnership will also drive further international expansion and global brand awareness.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital's Founder and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are extremely excited to be partnering with CoreMedia and its talented team as the company enters the next chapter of its growth story. We look forward to supporting the company as it continues to deliver market-leading solutions that enhance the productivity, responsiveness and relevance of digital marketing on a global scale."

The transaction will enable CoreMedia to further capitalize on its 20-year history as a leading provider of digital experience solutions for global brands in a range of industries including retail, media, manufacturing, telecom, public sector and luxury goods.

About CoreMedia AG

Based in Hamburg, Germany, with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information, or to set up a demo, visit us at www.coremedia.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @contentcloud, or read our blog at blog.coremedia.com

