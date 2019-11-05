The Safari Store's Thusk Winter Wear: The Knitwear Project Supporting African Grandmothers

The Safari Store's latest YOUbuy, WEgive initiative is a heart-warming community project which is making a difference to a team of craftswomen in South Africa.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to specialist safari apparel, UK business The Safari Store recently introduced Thusk knitwear to their range as it can get surprisingly cold on safari. These scarves, beanies, and headbands have a more meaningful story than many mass-produced knits, improving the lives of a special team of Zulu grandmothers.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important within the business context and Thusk marks a return to traditional values:

Handmade

In an age of mechanisation, buying hand-crafted items is a celebration of skill and individual attention to detail in every garment. Sustainable Thusk products are made from South African wool, sustainably sourced from special selection of farmers. Wool is a remarkable natural, renewable material with superlative thermal and hypoallergenic properties.

Community Thusk is a group of African grandmothers based in the rural KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Every woman knits at her own pace, around her daily responsibilities. As primary family caregivers, this flexibility makes a great difference to every member. This invaluable added income supplements their rather meagre government pensions.

There's something special about your grandmother's knitting and, in Africa, elderly women can be both financially vulnerable and tasked with the care of their families. The Safari Store founder, Steve Adams, had this in mind when he approached his mother, Hazel, with the idea for Thusk - The Hazel Underground Secret Knitwork.

"Everything about the Thusk project leaves me feeling warm and fuzzy," said Adams. "A sustainable project, run by my mom, employing Zulu grandmothers to make incredible cold-weather accessories using the finest African wool for an international market. Thusk is loved by everyone who wears it." Find out more about Thusk and get perfect gifts with a heart-warming story this Christmas: https://www.thesafaristore.com/en/safari-stories/thusk-for-africa

The Safari Store has provided safari clothing, luggage, and gear to the luxury travel market for over ten years. This online store aims to give travellers the best experiences on safari through specialised apparel and accessories. Visit www.thesafaristore.com for expert safari packing advice, a free packing list, and premium products.

