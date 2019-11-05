Smokers Offered Fresh Hope With the UK Launch of VOKE

- Voke uses advanced Vapourless Valve Technology (VVT) to deliver a low dose of nicotine for rapid craving relief

- Voke is licensed as a medicine by the Department of Health as a safer alternative to smoking

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today sees the UK launch of Voke, a new innovative nicotine delivery system designed to help smokers and vapers, quit or cut down. The nicotine inhaler is breath activated and uses advanced Vapourless Valve Technology (VVT) and is available to purchase directly online.

The Voke nicotine inhaler is produced by the independent, London-based healthcare research and development firm Kind Consumer. Designed by its founder Alex Hearn, Voke uses VVT to deliver a low dose of nicotine in a similar time frame to a cigarette.

The pioneering technology used in Voke enables smokers to discreetly use this next generation Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) to help relieve nicotine cravings rapidly. By mimicking the many physical cues and the 'ritual' of smoking, Voke is set to be a game-changer for people who are seeking to quit smoking or cut down.

Alan Sutherland, CEO at Kind Consumer Ltd, said: "With 7.2 million[1] smokers in the UK still using tobacco and 3.2 million[2] people trying alternative nicotine delivery systems, it is clear there is still a need for new options that help people on the difficult journey to stop smoking or to cut down.

"Voke is a tremendously exciting innovation that is coming on to the market at a perfect time with the potential to make a difference to many lives, and will challenge people's perceptions by providing rapid, craving relief to smokers."

Importantly, Voke is not an e-cigarette and has no electronics, batteries, heat or vapour.

Voke will retail at £11.99 and be available directly from www.voke.com.

Voke 0.45mg Inhaler: contains nicotine and can be used to reduce, replace[ or stop smoking. Requires willpower. Always read the label. For more information on Voke visit www.voke.com.

About Voke

Voke is a nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) licensed as a medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for use as a smoking cessation aid. The device uses innovative Vapourless Valve Technology (VVT) (similar to the technology used in asthma inhalers) to deliver low-dose nicotine directly into the arterial system, which is different to other forms of NRT. Unlike e-cigarettes there is no heat, burn or vapour. The product is the result of 12 years of innovation and research to refine the technology and to bring it to market. Voke is available to purchase online directly at www.voke.com.

About Kind Consumer

Kind Consumer is a healthcare research and development company focused on inhalation technologies. The company was founded by inventor and entrepreneur Alex Hearn in 2006 spurred on by a desire to address his parents' smoking habit. Headquartered in central London, Kind Consumer has attracted investment from a number of sources including an investment trust. Voke is the company's first product, which has been designed to combat the significant health problems of tobacco harm and tobacco dependence. For more information about Kind Consumer, visit www.kindconsumer.com.

