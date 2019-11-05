BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



5 November 2019

0.1 pence

5 November 2019

5 November 2019

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 84,414,001 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 25,914,937 Ordinary Shares in treasury.Shareholders should use as the denominator 84,414,001 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.All enquiries:Sarah BeynsbergerCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0207 743 2639Date: