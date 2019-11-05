Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Tradegate
05.11.19
10:07 Uhr
22,760 Euro
+0,340
+1,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,760
22,770
10:10
22,765
22,770
10:10
05.11.2019 | 08:05
(76 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 5, 2019- Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 928,970 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from October 28, 2019 up to and including November 1, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.43 per share for a total consideration of €20.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 40,477,421 common shares for a total consideration of €878.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)