Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce National University of Singapore School of Business as this year's winner of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the Asia Pacific region.

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award honors emerging business schools that advance impact-focused research. Each year, three winners from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are selected based on their demonstrated innovation and research excellence.

The award series was developed from a first-of-its-kind partnership between WRDS, the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide and SSRN, the world-leading research network. The collaboration elevates the visibility, impact, and credibility of academic research and those who conduct it. As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS enables comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in research.

Steven Sheehan, Executive Director of Business Development, Sales and Marketing at WRDS presented the award to Professor Chong Juin Kuan, Deputy Director, Centre for Behavioural Economics at National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School during the AACSB Asia Pacific annual conference.

"I am delighted to congratulate National University of Singapore Business School on this year's Innovation Award," said Bob Zarazowski, Managing Director, WRDS. "Their Business School is a respected leader in business education and research in the Asia Pacific region and around the world."

"NUS Business School is proud to have our faculty's innovative research recognized through this award," said Andrew K. Rose, Dean, NUS Business School. "Our school is committed to research that uses Asian data to answer Asian and global challenges in a way that is relevant, meaningful and profitable to both the academic and business communities."

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, said, "I am pleased to add my congratulations to National University of Singapore Business School for its excellence in academic research. We value the opportunity to elevate the visibility and credibility of global business schools through this excellent partnership with WRDS."

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. Powerful Analytics by WRDS a suite of cutting-edge analytical tools developed by our doctoral-level team enables powerful insight into research and Classroom by WRDS provides a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom.

The leading data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services-all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 18,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 98,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries. www.ssrn.com

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

