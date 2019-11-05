Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5Z8 ISIN: ES0143416115 Ticker-Symbol: GTQ1 
Tradegate
05.11.19
10:01 Uhr
11,515 Euro
-1,435
-11,08 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,485
11,490
10:04
11,500
11,515
10:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS GAMESA
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA11,515-11,08 %