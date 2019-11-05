

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss was 443 million euros or 0.10 euro per share, compared to last year's profit of 1.14 billion euros or 0.21 euro per share. The results mainly reflected restructuring costs of 1.40 billion euros.



Underlying net income was 806 million euros or 0.14 euro per share.



Operating income in the quarter plunged 91.2 percent from last year to 169 million euros. OIBDA was 2.75 billion euros, down 31.9 percent. Underlying OIBDA was 4.24 billion euros.



Revenues for the quarter increased 1.7 percent to 11.90 billion euros from 11.70 billion euros last year. Revenues increased 3.4 percent in organic terms.



Further, the company reiterated its guidance and dividend announced for 2019. The company expects revenue and OIBDA to grow around 2 percent from last year.



