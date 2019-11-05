

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported Tuesday that its statutory profit before tax for the 52 weeks ended 14 September 2019 declined 8 percent to 1.17 billion pounds from 1.28 billion pounds last year. Basic earnings per share decreased 13 percent to 111.1 pence from 127.5 pence a year ago.



However, adjusted profit before tax for the period was 1.41 billion pounds, up 2 percent from 1.37 billion pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 2 percent from last year to 137.5 pence.



Revenues for the year grew 2 percent to 15.82 billion pounds from 15.57 billion pounds a year ago. At constant currency also, revenue rose 2 percent from the prior year.



Looking ahead to the next year, the company said it expects progress, on both a reported and an IFRS 16 adjusted basis, in adjusted earnings per share for the group.



The company proposes to pay a final dividend of 34.3 pence per share on 10 January 2020 to shareholders on the company's register of members at the close of business on 13 December 2019.



Together with the interim dividend of 12.05 pence paid on 5 July 2019, this will make a total of 46.35 pence for the year, an increase of 3 percent.



