Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQWX  ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 Ticker-Symbol: NNGF 
Tradegate
04.11.19
19:28 Uhr
10,408 Euro
-0,050
-0,48 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,364
10,464
09:46
10,368
10,474
09:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL GRID PLC10,408-0,48 %