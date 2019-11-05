Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871981 ISIN: US00724F1012 Ticker-Symbol: ADB 
Tradegate
05.11.19
09:53 Uhr
260,00 Euro
+10,55
+4,23 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOBE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADOBE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
259,65
260,50
09:54
259,50
260,50
09:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADOBE
ADOBE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOBE INC260,00+4,23 %