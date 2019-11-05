Mindtree Selected as Cisco Partner for Managed Secure SD-WAN Services

Solution will combine network and digital transformation for seamless cloud experience

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, has been selected by Cisco as a partner to offer managed secure SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN) services.

Organizations are embarking on digital transformation journeys faster than ever before as they seek to leverage the power of data, make faster decisions, drive revenues and save costs. They are dealing with larger volumes of data and managing applications with varied quality of service requirements combined with movement to a multi-cloud environment in a secure way. Digital transformation puts significant pressure on the enterprise WAN. SD-WAN technology delivers better connectivity between branch locations and a company's main office by leveraging the cloud to provide access to services and more intelligently route traffic over a network. This approach increases flexibility and lowers costs, making enterprises less reliant on traditional WAN technologies.

"We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Mindtree as it launches its first-ever managed network offer built around Cisco SD-WAN with best-in-class embedded security capabilities including Cisco Umbrella," said Nirav Sheth, VP of Sales for Cisco's Global Partner Organization. "They bring cutting-edge capabilities around cloud, network related expertise and application advisory skills that are key to delivering successful outcomes as customers re-architect for a multi-cloud world."

"Customers always prefer to have a partner to solve their problems holistically and entirely. With this latest partnership with Cisco, Mindtree is well placed to address this customer need and provide a seamless experience across multiple domains," said Sandhesh Rai, VP and Head of Enterprise Technologies at Mindtree. "Our partnership will ensure that customers get appropriate returns on their investments in the ever demanding multi-cloud world."

Mindtree has deep cloud expertise, from cloud strategy and migration to cloud infrastructure and cloud management services. Mindtree takes a cloud-first approach to digital transformation, with about 1,500 Mindtree Minds being cloud experts, about 4,000 cloud-related projects executed, and 35 cloud-focused industry partnerships. Additionally, Mindtree offers a Software-Defined Everything service - which includes software-defined networking - that helps clients move from capital expenditure models to operating expenditure models built on initiatives around cloud, digital and analytics.

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital', in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster.

