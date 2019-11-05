

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen declined against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 5-day lows of 108.84 against the greenback, 121.12 against the euro and 75.19 against the aussie, from an early high of 108.53, 4-day highs of 120.75 and 74.66, respectively.



The yen weakened to a 6-day low of 82.80 against the loonie, reversing from a high of 82.49 hit at 5:15 pm ET.



The yen reversed from an early high of 69.39 against the kiwi, falling to 69.84.



If the yen drops further, it may find support around 111.00 against the greenback, 123.00 against the euro, 76.5 against the aussie, 85.00 against the loonie and 73.00 against the kiwi.



