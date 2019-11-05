

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its profit attributable to the company for the for the six months ended September 30, 2019 declined to 547.67 billion yen from 559.73 billion yen last year. But earnings were 291.05 yen per basic share up from 286.50 yen per basic share.



Operating profit decreased to 982.81 billion yen from 1.07 trillion yen in the prior year.



Operating revenues were 5.89 trillion yen up from 5.79 trillion yen last year.



For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020, the company now expects profit attributable to the company to be 855 billion yen or 231.00 yen per basic share, and operating revenues of 11.89 trillion yen.



