Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:02 Uhr
45,770 Euro
+0,770
+1,71 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,250
46,710
09:10
45,080
46,850
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NTT
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION45,770+1,71 %