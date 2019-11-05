GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces Appointment of Ramy Goldstein as Senior Adviser

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth, the global investment management firm, announced that Ramy Goldstein has joined the firm as Senior Adviser. London-based Goldstein will work with the GCW management team as a strategic business consultant in the development and growth of the GCW business. GCW, which now has personnel in London, California and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "Ramy's breadth of experience in financial services and impressive record of success as an entrepreneur will be an invaluable resource as we continue to build our firm. We are thrilled to have him at GCW."

Ramy Goldstein is a pioneer of data-driven businesses in finance. He was a co-founder of IVC, one of the first movers in Europe in high-frequency trading in 2003, a firm he then headed for 10 years. Previously, Ramy was vice chairman at the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS Limited) in London where he founded UBS' global equity derivatives division. Ramy held various other senior positions at UBS and at CSFB in New York, Tokyo and London. Currently, Ramy invests, advises and mentors in data-driven activities in other sectors.

Ramy has a long and successful track record of creating and operating profitable businesses using his deep, hands-on expertise in enterprise risk management and finance. He received his Ph.D., M.Phil. and M.A. degrees in economics from Yale University, and his B.A. in economics from Cambridge University. He is a founding member of the Foundation of the Advancement of Research in Financial Economics and an Inaugural Member of the Yale Development Council.

Goldstein added, "GCW impressed me with their highly experienced execution capability coupled with a state-of-the-art investment methodology, allowing GCW to deliver superior investment services. I am delighted to be able to contribute to their future successes."

About GCW Global Customised Wealth

GCW Global Customised Wealth provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive portfolio solutions. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in New York and California.