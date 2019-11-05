Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2019

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
04.11.19
13:46 Uhr
9,640 Euro
+0,070
+0,73 %
05.11.2019 | 09:05
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 and 31 October 2019 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 102.48 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 665,591 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik581,398
Rolf Jarle Brøske587,071
Tomm Bøyesen585,760
Kjell Fordal58245,820
Vegard Helland5834,710
Kjersti Hønstad584,422
Inge Lindseth583,971
Nelly Maske5820,791
Ola Neråsen5842,272
Margrethe L. Resellmo14381
Berit Rustad583,483
Camilla Stang14381
Christina Straub14635
Hans Tronstad581,403

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 5 November 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


