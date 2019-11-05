Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 and 31 October 2019 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 102.48 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 665,591 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 58 1,398 Rolf Jarle Brøske 58 7,071 Tomm Bøyesen 58 5,760 Kjell Fordal 58 245,820 Vegard Helland 58 34,710 Kjersti Hønstad 58 4,422 Inge Lindseth 58 3,971 Nelly Maske 58 20,791 Ola Neråsen 58 42,272 Margrethe L. Resellmo 14 381 Berit Rustad 58 3,483 Camilla Stang 14 381 Christina Straub 14 635 Hans Tronstad 58 1,403

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 5 November 2019



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act