

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported that its adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 30 September 2019 is expected to be approximately 104 million pounds, up approximately 9 percent on an underlying basis. The Group said the result reflects underlying growth in Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence segment, as well as lower net interest costs. Adjusted revenue is expected to be approximately 401 million pounds, with underlying revenue flat.



The company is expected to propose a final dividend in line with last year's final dividend of 22.3 pence, which would result in a full year dividend of 33.1 pence per share, up by 2 percent year on year.



Euromoney confirmed that the strategic review of its Asset Management segment is progressing well and the businesses will be reported as discontinued operations and as assets held for sale in the financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2019.



