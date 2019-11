Boku has signed a material identity data supply contract with a global mobile telecoms group. This is a crucial step in building out the scale of the Identity business, providing access to mobile subscribers in multiple countries. While we view this as a positive development for the Identity business, we have taken a more cautious approach to the timing of new merchant contracts, reducing Identity revenues and group EBITDA in FY20 and FY21.

