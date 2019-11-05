

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment in October decreased to its lowest level for the month in over a decade, figures from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 97,948 persons month-on-month to 3.18 million. The unemployment figure was the lowest for the month of October since 2008, the ministry said.



Compared to the same month last year, the number of unemployed fell by 77,044 persons or by 2.37 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of jobless people rose by 29,153 persons.



The youth unemployment, which covers persons below 25 years of age, rose by 17,851 persons or by 7.18 percent from the previous month.



Joblessness grew in construction, industry, agriculture and services sectors in October.



The total number of contracts registered during October decreased by 0.83 percent annually to 2.22 million.



The number of those claiming unemployment benefits grew by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 1.79 million at the end of September, the ministry said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX