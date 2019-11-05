Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been adopted for lighting brand "REMEZ" by RemiLicht GmbH for Russian lighting market. The LED light bulbs feature a human-centric lighting design enabled by the SunLike Series LEDs.

The SunLike Series LEDs adopted by RemiLicht GmbH for LED light bulb used for residential lighting and desk lamp achieved color temperatures of warm white (3000K) and cold white (5700K), optimized to natural light spectra by reaching lower blue light peak similar to sunlight's spectral curve in order to reduce scattered reflection and glare common in conventional LEDs. This result is achieved with SunLike Series LEDs, an advanced lighting technology that promotes well-being by creating a more healthy and educational environment.

Seoul's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been identified as a key light source for promoting human well-being, based on the results of a recent comprehensive sleep study conducted by Prof. Christian Cajochen and his team at the University of Basel in Switzerland. The paper, entitled: "Effect of Daylight LED on Visual Comfort, Melatonin, Mood, Waking Performance, and Sleep," was published in the Journal of Lighting and Research Technology on March 24, 2019. Quoting from the paper: "We have evidence that a daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers."

Light sources with SunLike Series LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight. Optimized to natural light spectra and color rendering of CRI-97 (close to CRI-100 of sunlight), and higher than the CRI-80 of conventional LEDs, SunLike Series LEDs deliver significant benefits in vivid color, contrast detail, and quality of light consistency.

"We have sought LED light sources to replicate the qualities of natural sunlight for indoor environments to deliver beneficial effects on eye comfort and human health," said Igor Remez, Chief Executive Officer of RemiLicht GmbH. "We were able to create LED light bulbs for human-centric lighting with Seoul Semiconductor's innovative SunLike Series LEDs, which will deliver healthy light that were not possible to achieve using conventional LED technology."

"Even if different sources of white light look identical to the naked eye, they may contain different levels of the crucial wavelength in the blue spectrum that triggers the body's hormonal response. A truly human-centric lighting source must not only closely match the spectrum of natural sunlight, but it also must have the correct level of blue-wavelength light for the time of day," said Carlo Romiti, Europe sales Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor. "Our SunLike Series LEDs enable truly human-centric lighting design that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. It has also achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks."

Seoul Semiconductor developed SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs in collaboration with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R spectrum technology in 2017 as the first LED light source to closely match the spectrum of natural sunlight.

About the brand REMEZ

REMEZ is a part of International Holding RemiLicht GmbH, which specializes in human-centric lighting solutions. A pilot project has been made to introduce its first innovative human-centric lighting products based on SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for the emerging market in Russian Federation. RemiLicht has a plan of expansion to European and American lighting markets with a wide range of product lines that deliver safe and smart human-centric lighting with SunLike Series LEDs of differentiated light sources. Developing and implementing IoT (Internet of Things) technologies into REMEZ products is a strategic priority for RemiLicht GmbH, and focus on healthy and innovative human-centric lighting.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

