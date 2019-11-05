Cubic Transportation Systems to showcase ITS technologies for smart city mobility

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division representatives will discuss intelligent infrastructure as well as key technologies in the successful evolution of transport at Highways UK in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from November 6-7. Cubic will also be demonstrating its innovative intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies at the exhibition. Highways UK is the flagship event for organizations involved in the planning, designing, building, operating and future proofing of the United Kingdom's road network.

"Transportation networks are complex, having to integrate an increasing number of transport modes, cater to the fast-changing needs of travelers and rapidly adopt new technologies," said David Powell, head of ITS, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the smart city revolution, offering innovative technologies that address the real challenges facing mobility and safety."

The Cubic team will present on the following topics at Highways UK:

Intelligent Infrastructure Content Program

Integration and Delivery

Location:Technology Innovation Theatre

Date/Time: November 6; 3:20-3:40 a.m. (local time)

Presenter: Phil Storey, project manager

Big Thinking Content Program

Collaboration in the ITS Industry

Location:Burges Salmon Stage

Date/Time: November 7; 2:45-3:00 p.m. (local time)

Presenter: David Powell, head of ITS

Road Owner Hubs Content Program

Key Technologies in the Successful Evolution of Transport

Location:Urban Mobility Hub

Date/Time: November 7; 9:45-10:30 a.m. (local time)

Presenter: Dave Roat, strategy director

Cubic will be exhibiting the following solutions at stand E70:

Cubic Transport Management Platform: The Cubic Transport Management Platform is a cloud-based ITS data integration management solution. The first of its kind, this solution is built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation.

In-vehicle Enforcement: The "in-vehicle enforcement system" is a next-generation solution to speed enforcement. The solution, housed completely within vehicle, is able to capture speeding motorists both approaching and/or receding from the moment the enforcement vehicle leaves the depot.

Distracted Driver Enforcement: The "distracted driving" system is situated on an elevated position over a live lane and monitors the driver's hand positions while they are driving. The system uses a purpose developed algorithm to determine whether or not the driver is using a mobile phone and if it believes that they are, a photograph is taken of the driver and registration number of the vehicle.

Connected In-Vehicle Information System: delivering in-vehicle signage known as Virtual Variable Message Sign (VMS) using standard cellular communications and equipment installed and available in production cars. A series of Virtual VMS messages will be presented in real time as the vehicle travels the course, demonstrated by a live video feed to the car.

GRIDSMART System: The GRIDSMART System is the world's most trusted and only field-tested, single-camera system that gathers and interprets important traffic data. GRIDSMART empowers traffic engineers to adjust signal timing and traffic flow strategies and enables real-time monitoring and visual assessment.

Cubic's GRIDSMART System was shortlisted for the Intelligent Infrastructure Challenge, an open competition for industry that showcases innovative ideas using intelligent infrastructure and associated transport technologies to solve the key challenges facing UK transport. Jeff Price, vice president and general manager of GRIDSMART, will be presenting in front of a panel of judges during the conference.

For more information, follow CTS @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation surrounding the event with HighwaysUK.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

