Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 ISIN: US2296691064 Ticker-Symbol: UBQ 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:20 Uhr
65,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,52 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUBIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,50
66,50
11:36
65,50
66,00
08:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CUBIC
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CUBIC CORPORATION65,00-1,52 %