

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday amid renewed hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks on signing a partial deal.



Sentiment got a further boost after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. is considering dropping tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.



Trump and Xi are expected to meet in the U.S. soon to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.54 percent to 2,991.56 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.49 percent to 27,683.40 after China's Foreign Ministry said that President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through 'various means'.



Japanese shares hit a 13-month high as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average climbed 401.22 points, or 1.76 percent, to 23,251.99, its highest level since Oct. 10 of last year. The broader Topix index closed 1.66 percent higher at 1,694.16, its higher level in more than a year.



Construction machinery maker Komatsu jumped 5.4 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery advanced 5.1 percent on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.



Chip-related stocks surged, with Sumco Corp ending up over 3 percent and Renesas Electronics climbing 7 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group rallied 2.4 percent on saying it would book a 277 billion yen ($2.56 billion) gain in the second quarter under income on equity method investments.



Fujifilm Holdings jumped 6.7 percent after it agreed to end a 57-year-old joint venture with Xerox Holdings Corp. Z Holdings , formerly known as Yahoo Japan Corp, soared 16.4 percent after the e-commerce firm reported an 11 percent rise in operating profit in the July-September quarter.



Seoul stocks gained ground for the fourth straight session on hopes of an interim trade deal between the United States and China. The Kospi average rose 12.40 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,142.64, with technology, auto and steel stocks pacing the gainers.



Australian markets fluctuated before finishing slightly higher after the Reserve Bank adopted a wait-and-see approach by holding its key interest rate at the historic low of 0.75 percent.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 10.20 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,697.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 11.80 points, or 0.17 percent, at 6,811.60.



Westpac Banking Corp lost 2.6 percent after the country's second-largest lender announced completion of an A$2 billion share placement. The other three big banks rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.



Strength in oil prices pushed energy stocks higher, with Woodside Petroleum and Origin Energy rising around 1 percent.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto gained more than 1 percent each while gold miners Evolution, Newcrest Mining and St Barbara tumbled 2-3 percent.



In economic news, the services sector in Australia continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed with a Performances of Services Index score of 54.2, up from 51.5 in September.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending up 39.99 points, or 0.37 percent, at 10,841.54.



Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.4 percent even as a survey showed the country's private sector activity continued to contract in October, and at a faster rate.



U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach record closing highs as hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and news on the merger-and-acquisition front helped investors shrug off mixed economic data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose around 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX