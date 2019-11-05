Anzeige
Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name CLIVE SPEARS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameINVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED
b)LEIS0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH



GB00B05NYM32
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE VIA DRIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7481094
d)Aggregated information
AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction2019-11-04
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

