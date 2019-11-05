GAVS Technologies to Showcase AIOps Platform at Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM 2019

PRINCETON, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAVS Technologies is a Silver Sponsor of the Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM 2019, to be held at Goa, India, Nov 11-14 2019. They will be showcasing their AIOps Platform, Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF) at booth S8.

The Gartner IT Symposium/XpoTM brings together the global community of industry experts, thought leaders and trail blazers who are pushing the bounds of technology and business. It is a great opportunity to evaluate game-changing solutions from the 35+ exhibitors.

GAVS Technologies will be showcasing their IP-led solution Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF), an AIOps based TechOps platform that enables proactive Detection and Remediation of incidents helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident Enterprise. ZIF delivers an end-to-end suite of tools for ITOps which can work together cohesively or as independent stand-alone components.

ZIF's differentiator is that it is a pure-play AI platform powered entirely by Unsupervised Pattern-based Machine Learning algorithms. This enables AI-led Discovery, Monitoring, Noise Reduction, Event Correlation, Dynamic Thresholds, Futuristic Insights, Outage Predictions and Prescriptive Remediation.

A team of ZIF Experts will be available to demonstrate ZIF's capabilities and answer your

questions.

