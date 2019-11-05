Today on November 5, 2019, Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Klaria") and Karessa Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Karessa") published a press release with information that the board of directors of Klaria and the board of directors of Karessa have agreed on a combination of Klaria and Karessa trough a statutory merger in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act. The merger will be implemented by Klaria absorbing Karessa. The completion of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of each of Klaria and Karessa at their respective Extraordinary General Meetings which are currently expected to be held in December 2019 as well as approval from the relevant competition authorities. According to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board's Takeover Rules for certain trading platforms (the "Takeover Rules"), the Takeover Rules are to be applied in the event of a mergers and merger-like processes. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. The rules do also apply in the event of a merger or a merger-like process. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Klaria Pharma Holding AB (KARE, ISIN code SE0005506193, order book ID 106031) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB