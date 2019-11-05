

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session amid renewed hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks on signing a partial deal.



The upside, however, remain limited as investors awaited U.S. inventory data due later in the day for further direction.



Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.55 percent to $62.47 a barrel after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day. U.S. crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $56.78 a barrel after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Investor sentiment received a boost after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. is considering dropping tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.



According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to sign the trade agreement somewhere in the U.S. after Chile cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit due to local unrest.



Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in the U.S. soon to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.



The deal will include a U.S. pledge to scrap planned tariffs on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys.



Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute is due out later in the session, while official figures published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration will come out on Wednesday.



