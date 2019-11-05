New Schneider Electric Whitepaper Provides Guidance on Next-Generation DCIM for Edge Computing

Edge data centres are deployed in many locations that lack IT staff on-site

Resilience at the edge is crucial; management will often require partnership with expert service providers

Next-Generation Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) tools utilise cloud technologies, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver increased visibility

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new White Paper #281, 'Essential Guidance on DCIM for Edge Computing Infrastructure', available for immediate download at the Schneider Electric website. The paper provides data centre operators, channel partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with best practices for the successful deployment of next-generation Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software in edge computing environments. Using innovative technologies including AI and Machine Learning (ML), these platforms ensure that distributed IT equipment deployed in remote locations, which lack IT staff, are proactively monitored to drive resilience and uptime.

"Next-generation DCIM architectures, such as EcoStruxure IT, utilise data analytics, open APIs and integration with other vendor applications to provide unprecedented insight into edge and micro data centre environments," said Kevin Brown, senior vice president of Innovation and CTO, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. "However, successful DCIM deployments also require organisational buy-in and ongoing cooperation between stakeholders. White Paper 281 emphasizes that to extract the full value of DCIM, it is essential that the right processes are in place and that they are adapted as technologies and operations evolve over time."

DCIM enables greater collaboration and resiliency

Next-generation DCIM platforms are defined by five key attributes, which clearly differentiate them from legacy data centre management systems.

Relies on cloud technologies for ease of implementation, scalability, analytics and maintenance Connects to a data lake enabling insight & event prediction with AI Utilises mobile and web technologies and integrates with third party platforms Prioritises simplicity and intuitive user experiences in its design Serves as a compliance tool to identify and eliminate potential cyber security risks

Through adoption of next-generation DCIM architectures such as EcoStruxure, today's facility managers can ensure maintenance upgrades and service schedules perform at optimum levels. EcoStruxure also allows partners and service providers to more easily extend their visibility and manage multiple edge sites across a larger geographical area; delivering real-time alerts and updates that allow users to proactively mitigate unplanned downtime from anywhere, at any time and on any device.

Operations & Maintenance (O&M) programs are essential

White Paper #281 also highlights the need for a carefully considered Operations and Maintenance (O&M) program, enabling the software to operate in close collaboration with other similarly structured O&Ms across the edge computing environment. This makes maintenance and management more simplified, allowing automated device firmware, bug fixes and security patches to update proactively, in real-time.

Schneider Electric White Paper #281 'Essential Guidance on DCIM for Edge Computing Infrastructure' is available for free download immediately by clicking here.

To find out how next generation DCIM tools deliver success in the real world, please join Schneider Electric SVP of Innovation and CTO Kevin Brown for his keynote, 'Next Generation DCIM: Re-inventing a platform for the brave, new hybrid world', at DatacenterDynamics London on 5thNovember 2019, or visit booth #55.

About the Author

Patrick Donovan is a senior Research Analyst for the Data Center Science Center at Schneider Electric. He has over 25 years of experience developing and supporting critical power and cooling systems for Schneider Electric's IT Business unit including several award-winning power protection, efficiency and availability solutions. His research on physical infrastructure technologies and markets offers guidance and advice on best practices for planning, designing and operation of data centre facilities.

