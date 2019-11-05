Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:06 Uhr
0,224 Euro
-0,006
-2,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,240
0,262
11:14
05.11.2019 | 11:05
(86 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Active Biotech: New preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting

Lund Sweden, November 5, 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) announces that its partner NeoTX will present new preclinical data on the drug candidate naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab, ANYARA) at the scientific conference at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that naptumomab and checkpoint inhibitors work synergistically to induce a prolonged and protective immune response against solid tumors.

Details on the presentation are as follows:
Abstract Title: Selective T cell Redirection Proteins (STR) Enhance the Anti-Tumor Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs) and can Lead to Long-Lasting Immunity Against the Tumor
Abstract Number: P657
Presenter: Meir Azulay, Ph.D.
Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. CET / 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. EST

The poster will be available on www.activebiotech.comin connection to the presentation.

About naptumomab
Naptumumab (naptumomab estafenatox, ANYARA), is a tumor targeting immunotherapy that enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill the tumor. Naptumomab induces the activation and expansion of specific T cells outside of the tumor microenvironment and redirect the T cells to attack the tumor cells. Naptumumab is currently being studied in an open-label, multicenter, dose-finding Phase 1b trial enrolling patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic tumors. Patients will be treated with a combination of naptumomab and durvalumab. More information about the study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03983954).

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

About NeoTX
NeoTX Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology)

Lund November 5, 2019
Helén Tuvesson
CEO & President

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech ABfor more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 a.m. CET on November 5, 2019.

Attachment

  • New preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/528a4707-3f61-49cb-93eb-88a81ad15e08)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)