Active Biotech: New preclinical data on naptumomab estafenatox will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting

Lund Sweden, November 5, 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) announces that its partner NeoTX will present new preclinical data on the drug candidate naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab, ANYARA) at the scientific conference at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. The poster presentation will highlight preclinical data demonstrating that naptumomab and checkpoint inhibitors work synergistically to induce a prolonged and protective immune response against solid tumors.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Selective T cell Redirection Proteins (STR) Enhance the Anti-Tumor Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPIs) and can Lead to Long-Lasting Immunity Against the Tumor

Abstract Number: P657

Presenter: Meir Azulay, Ph.D.

Session Date & Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. CET / 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. EST

The poster will be available on www.activebiotech.com in connection to the presentation.

About naptumomab

Naptumumab (naptumomab estafenatox, ANYARA), is a tumor targeting immunotherapy that enhances the ability of the immune system to recognize and kill the tumor. Naptumomab induces the activation and expansion of specific T cells outside of the tumor microenvironment and redirect the T cells to attack the tumor cells. Naptumumab is currently being studied in an open-label, multicenter, dose-finding Phase 1b trial enrolling patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic tumors. Patients will be treated with a combination of naptumomab and durvalumab. More information about the study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03983954).

Naptumomab was licensed from Active Biotech to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd in 2016. NeoTX is responsible for the global development and commercialization of naptumomab for the treatment of cancer under the license agreement.

About NeoTX

NeoTX Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing promising therapeutic candidates in the field of immuno-oncology)

