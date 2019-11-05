

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone producer price data is due from Eurostat. Economists expect producer prices to fall 1.2 percent on year in September, following a 0.8 percent drop in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the franc. Against the pound, it retreated.



The euro was worth 1.1130 against the greenback, 121.14 against the yen, 1.1025 against the franc and 0.8632 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



