Convenience Foods Market Growth Analysis - Market Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Convenience Foods Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The factors that are playing a major role in this market growth are the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks, the high demand from developing regions, the rising disposable income, the sedentary lifestyle, and the growth in working populace. However, the presence of healthy substitutes may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Convenience foods market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Chilled foods, canned foods, meals, frozen foods, ready-to-eat snacks, and other types could be explored in convenience foods market in the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, convenience stores, supermarket & hypermarket, online channel, and others could classify convenience foods in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like industrial, food, and others that could be explored in convenience foods in the forecast period.

Convenience foods market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial share of this market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks from the end-users, the growing disposable income, and the growth in working women population. The United States and Canada are the major consumers in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of in this region.

The key players of convenience foods market are Kraft Foods Group Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Mondelz International, Inc., Cargill, Tyson Foods, Inc., ConAgra Foods, Inc., and General Mills, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

