Croatia's broadband market benefits from effective competition between the fixed-line DSL and cable access platforms, while there are also a number of fibre deployments in urban areas. The sector is being supported by the government's broadband plan which aims to provide an improved broadband service nationally by 2020. As a result of competition and continuing investment among operators, the country has a relatively high broadband penetration rate for the region.

This report provides updated analyses on Croatia's developing fixed and fixed wireless broadband markets, including a variety of statistics and subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Key developments:

HT trials G.fast technology, launches gigabit services;

Government continues with its National Program for the Development of Shared Broadband Infrastructure program;

A1 Croatia expands DOCSIS3.1-based services;

Regulator funds rural broadband projects;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 VDSL

3.2 G.fast

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Wi-Fi

5.2 WiMAX

6 Digital economy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 E-government

6.3 E-education

6.4 E-health

7 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

A1 Croatia

H1 Telekom

Optima Telekom

