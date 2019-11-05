The "Croatia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Croatia's broadband market benefits from effective competition between the fixed-line DSL and cable access platforms, while there are also a number of fibre deployments in urban areas. The sector is being supported by the government's broadband plan which aims to provide an improved broadband service nationally by 2020. As a result of competition and continuing investment among operators, the country has a relatively high broadband penetration rate for the region.
This report provides updated analyses on Croatia's developing fixed and fixed wireless broadband markets, including a variety of statistics and subscriber forecasts to 2024.
Key developments:
- HT trials G.fast technology, launches gigabit services;
- Government continues with its National Program for the Development of Shared Broadband Infrastructure program;
- A1 Croatia expands DOCSIS3.1-based services;
- Regulator funds rural broadband projects;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction and statistical overview
1.1 Market analysis
1.2 Broadband statistics
2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
3.1 VDSL
3.2 G.fast
4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
5 Other fixed broadband services
5.1 Wi-Fi
5.2 WiMAX
6 Digital economy
6.1 Introduction
6.2 E-government
6.3 E-education
6.4 E-health
7 Appendix Historic data
Companies Mentioned
- Hrvatski Telekom (HT)
- A1 Croatia
- H1 Telekom
- Optima Telekom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbr9cd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005523/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900